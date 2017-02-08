Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R is a ZL1-Based Racer

Between Chevrolets commitment to motorsports, the racing success enjoyed by the fifth-generation Camaro’s GS and Z/28.R racers, and the improved chassis of the latest version, a racing variant of the sixth-generation Camaro was almost inevitable.

Although the 2017 sports car racing season is already underway following the Rolex 24 at Daytona, GM has chosen to not make us wait any longer by announcing the Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R.

The fully race-ready Camaro is built to global GT4 regulations and is eligible to compete in IMSA’s Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge in the GS class and the Pirelli World Challenge in the GTS class as well as other GT4-spec races around the globe.

Underneath the Camaro GT4.R’s racecar body lie the bones of a Camaro ZL1. Pratt & Miller Engineering, the same outfit that builds the Chevrolet C7.R, helped Chevrolet Racing work over the chassis and replaced the supercharged LT4 V-8 with a dry-sump-lubricated 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 built up to racing spec mated to a six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission with pneumatic paddle shift and adjustable traction control.

Additionally, the new Camaro GT4.R features an Xtrac racing limited-slip differential, two-way adjustable Ohlins Racing coil-overs, six-piston monoblock Brembo calipers in the front, adjustable ABS, and an aerodynamic package that includes a heavily revised rear wing, front splitter, and front diveplanes.

It’s not known which, if any, teams have already signed up to pilot the Camaro GT4.R in competition, but expect to see it soon at a racetrack near you.