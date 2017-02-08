Chevrolet Adds Redline Edition to 13 Vehicles

Many moons ago, “Redline” was the name used by GM’s now-defunct Saturn on performance variants, the most notable of which was probably the Sky Redline roadster. Saturn went away for good in 2010, but Chevrolet has resurrected the Redline name for a line of what it calls “special edition” vehicles, which made their debut at the 2017 Chicago auto show two years after GM rolled out a set of Red Line concepts at the 2015 SEMA show to gauge public reaction.

Chevy will offer Redline editions of the Cruze LT sedan and hatchback, Malibu LT, Trax LT, Equinox LT, Traverse Premier, Colorado LT, Silverado Double Cab LT Z71, Silverado Crew Cab LTZ Z71, and both coupe and convertible versions of the Camaro LT and SS — a total of 13 offerings. All will feature black wheels with red hash marks, black nameplates with red outlines, blacked-out grilles, and black Bowtie badges. Each will receive vehicle-specific treatments as well. Chevy didn’t specify what these all are, but did mentions that Redline Silverados and Colorados will receive red tow hooks while Redline Camaros will receive black hash marks above the wheels for the four Camaro variants.

Redline Edition models will be rolled starting with the Silverado, which is already available for order. The rest will be available by the end of the year.