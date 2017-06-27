Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets a Widebody for 2018

If you like the looks of the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but don’t need all the extra horsepower you are in luck.

Starting in July, Dodge is offering a Challenger SRT Widebody that adds 3.5 inches of overall width to the beast. It comes with a new electric power steering (EPS) system with SRT Drive Modes in Street, Sport, and Track.

The Widebody sports a Power-bulge aluminum hood, illuminated Air-Catcher headlamps, Quad projector headlamps, a Demon front splitter, and Hellcat rear spoiler. It gets standard Brembo brakes with two-piece 15.4-inch rotors and six-piston front calipers. All for for just $72,590, plus the price includes a day of high-performance driving lessons.

The latest variant rolls on new 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke aluminum wheels with 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero performance tires for a stickier ride.

“The new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody completes our strongest Dodge muscle car lineup in history,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge car head, in a statement.

“Our brand, engineering and design teams poured a ton of effort into making the new SRT Demon the world’s fastest quarter-mile production car, so now we’re leveraging that know-how, and some of those vital elements and transferring them to the new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody for improved performance on the street and a bolder, more aggressive new look.”

Under the hood, the Hellcat Widebody still packs a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine with 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. The V-8 can be mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aside from its wider, stance, Dodge says this new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody delivers improved lap times, lateral grip, acceleration, and braking.

Dodge also claims that the “lap time on a 1.7-mile track is lowered by approximately 2 seconds per lap, approximately 13 car lengths after one lap ¼ mile elapsed time (ET) improved by approximately 0.3 seconds (10.9 ET in Widebody vs. 11.2 ET in a standard Hellcat).”

In addition, 0-60 mph acceleration is improved by a whopping 0.1 second (3.4 in the Widebody vs. 3.5 in a standard Hellcat) and the top speed is 195 mph.

It will be available in 15 exterior colors that includes B5 Blue, Billet Silver, Destroyer Gray, F8 Green, Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy, Redline Tri-Coat, TorRed, White Knuckle, and Yellow Jacket.

Inside, it gets a performance leather-wrapped flat-bottom, heated steering wheel, Laguna leather performance seats, and a new red Hellcat instrument panel badge. SRT Performance Pages are accessible through the latest 8.4-inch touchscreen with a standard Uconnect 4C navigation system.

Dodge says all customers who buy the new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody get one full-day session at Bob Bondurant School of High-performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona. The session includes professional instruction, track time, and lunch. For more information about the school, check out www.driveSRT.com.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody can be ordered in July and is expected to arrive in dealerships in the fall.