Caterham Hopes to Resurrect C120 Coupe Project with Outside Help: Report

Caterham has made quite the name for itself with its open-wheeled track-day superstars, but it looks like that no-fender policy might not be long for this world. During an interview with Autocar, Caterham head-honcho Graham MacDonald said a front-engined, closed-cabin sports car will arrive in the future.

MacDonald says there was a fair bit of regret when the C120 concept from 2014 never made it to production, and the automaker looks to bring the coupe concept back. This is likely too large of a project for a small manufacturer like Caterham to handle on its own, so MacDonald says it’s talking to “interested parties” about co-production.

The stillborn C120 was created in tandem with Renault, who saw this project as a potential way to resurrect the legendary Alpine badge. The project stalled with only about half the required funding, so Caterham says whoever joins up for the coupe would be on the hook for the outstanding bill as well.

It’s going to be a traditional sports coupe in the truest sense, with a front-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout. The car will be lightweight, and feature a naturally-aspirated powertrain from whatever company joins.

Photo of the Caterham C120 courtesy of Drive Design