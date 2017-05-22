Caterham Seven 485S Chases McLaren 650S on the Nordschleife in Video

Mastering the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife takes grit, skill, and a life insurance policy that covers bursting into flames to tame its foliage-lined tarmac. Besting it also requires the right machine. However, sometimes, the best machine isn’t the fastest, quickest to 60 mph, or any normal supercar metric. Sometimes, lightness, a skilled driver, and cajones is all you need as you’ll see in the video below featuring a Caterham and a McLaren.

Here we have the never-ending struggle between lightweight and horsepower, two very different camps of automotive fealty. In this instance, fighting for the lightweight camp, is a Caterham Seven 485S. Based on a design that’s over 60 years old, the Caterham weighs just a scant 1,157 pounds and generates 230 horsepower from a 2.0-liter Ford four-cylinder engine. While a minuscule amount of horsepower compared to most modern supercars, the Caterham can still hit 62 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Its competitor, a McLaren 650S is the very definition of cutting edge supercar. Featuring a carbon-fiber monocoque, a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, and enough computers to deliver the answer to life, the universe, and everything else. The McLaren weighs 3,148, but generates 641 horsepower, triple that of the Caterham. It also has active aerodynamics, carbon ceramic brakes, and super sticky wide tires. But does that entire suite of new-age tech add up to a podium finish?

In a battle on the most infamous racetrack in the world, who then, comes out on top? Is it the lightweight, super nimble, but underpowered car from the 1960s, or a track-bred futuristic supercar that’s had a few too many donuts? However, as mentioned earlier, it also comes down to the driver, their skill, and their knowledge of the course. And it appears, at least from the video below, that the man in the Caterham has been to the Green Hell before. Watch David versus Goliath now.