Between 1974 and 1976, photographer Langdon Clay captured automobiles in their natural habitat on the streets of New York City. Buicks, Cadillacs, Oldsmobiles, Volkswagens, and many more are captured on the city’s dark, gritty, and sometimes snowy streets.

Clay’s latest book is titled, “CARS: New York City, 1974-1976” and features 115 photographs from that time shot in Kodachrome through the lens of his Leica. He used sodium-vapor lights to capture the now-vintage vehicles at night to great success.

“I experienced a conversion of sorts in making a switch from the ‘decisive moment’ of black and white to the marvel of color, a world I was waking up to every day,” Clay said in a statement.

“At the time it seemed like an obvious and natural transition. What was less obvious was how to reflect my world of New York City in color. … I discovered that night was its own color, and I fell for it.”

An ice-encrusted blue Ford Galaxie sits on a cold city street, an orange Volkswagen Beetle dusted with snow is parked outside a movie theater, and a black Cadillac Fleetwood gets soaked by rain on a West Village Street. The cars may not be classics, but they all tell a story of another time.

Clay also snapped a few classics just across the Hudson River in Hoboken, New Jersey, including the cover image, which features a white two-door Cutlass Supreme with a vinyl roof parked in front of the Marlin Room and Lounge.

The Mississippi-based photographer was born in New York City and grew up on the East Coast. His photos have appeared in numerous publications and his work is held in major collections, including the Bibliotheque Nationale in Paris and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

CARS: New York City, 1974-1976

By Langdon Clay

206 pages, Steidl Books. $95.00.