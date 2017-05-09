The Cool Cars of “Blade Runner 2049”

Have you seen the new trailer for “Blade Runner 2049” yet? The sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic is packed full of futuristic flying cars too.

It stars Ryan Gosling as a moody LAPD officer with Harrison Ford reprising his role as the original blade runner.

The future still looks bleak in a dystopian Los Angeles, where the good guys track down and terminate runaway replicants (human-like androids). They also pilot cool flying police cars between investigations that are also known as “spinners” to film fans.

Spinners can be operated like traditional cars, but they can also take off vertically, hover, and fly around like a small jet.

Syd Mead designed the original concept vehicles for the first “Blade Runner” (above) and also created iconic vehicles for “Aliens,” “Tron,” and a number of other movies.

In the new film, Gosling’s spinner looks inspired by Mead’s famous celluloid crafts as well as resembling a combination of a Lamborghini Aventador and the Batmobile. It sports a matte black paint job, old school scissor doors, and only has three wheels. You can see it in action in the trailer below.

Despite being set in 2049, it doesn’t look like autonomous cars have totally caught on, especially since Gosling can be seen piloting his police spinner using a joystick.

Granted, there’s also a giant Atari billboard that he flies past on screen, so who knows maybe Atari and the manual transmission make a big comeback in the future — we can only hope.

Also, like the original film, there’s plenty of vintage metal still around including a modified Russian Lada Niva seen here on a snowy Los Angeles street with Gosling — crazy.

Both films are based on Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” The sequel also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Ana de Armas. “Blade Runner 2049” opens October 6.