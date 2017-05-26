It’s understandable to think Mercedes G550 4×42 super SUV would enough vehicle for one person right out of the box. It packs a twin-turbo V-8 engine turning out 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque and is capable of sub 6-second 0-60 mph acceleration. It’s also an elite offroader, with 17.2 inches of ground clearance. Mercedes upgraded the suspension with two sets of dampers and springs for each corner.

Mercedes will build 500 of these monster G-Wagens. German tuning company Brabus will get half and work its magic on the powertrain, exterior and interior cosmetics. In some cases it will boost power by 77-hp and torque by 74 lb-ft.

Carlex Design, a Polish interior specialist, is getting its hands on one of these Brabus boosted models and giving the interior a full redesign at the request of its owner. Alcantara covers nearly every surface in the cabin and Carlex used a rhombus pattern inspired by the G-Wagen’s boxy exterior. They also used lime yellow accents throughout the interior to match the eye-catching paint.

All told the car costs $250,000. It’s not cheap but between the lime yellow paint, Brabus upgrades and Carlex interior details, the owner will have no problem standing out from the crowd.

