Car Guys Create Porsche Long Tail Racecar

Some folks like to play football or soccer in their spare time. This group of designers and modelers spent two years creating a modern interpretation of a 1969 908 LH that they call the 908-04 concept.

“We wanted to create a car that nobody makes anymore. A “back to basics” kind of feel, mainly focused on generating a feeling for the love of racing. A car for real “Car guys” and “Piston heads” just like us,” said the team on their website.

“Forget about sequential transmission with paddles shifter, there’s nothing like a good, old mechanical shifter. A purely manual car, like many Porsche guys miss nowadays. We wanted to give it an advanced look with a truly mechanical soul, the “form follows function” ideology of Porsche.”

Alan Derosier, Marcos Beltrao, Martin Peng, Guillermo Mignot, and Tom Wheatley are the renegade creators behind the Porsche 908/04 concept.

The group worked on the project for two years after working all day on their real jobs. They estimate that they spend 5,000 hours in total on building their dream car.

“I, as designer, made the choice to have the longtail because Porsches with this feature have something genuinely unique. And until now nobody, as far as I know, has tried to create a modern version of it,” said project leader, Alan Derosier.

“In my opinion, it is a bit of a forgotten idea, so I thought it would be a “rebirth of an icon” that would generate nostalgia in car and Porsche enthusiasts alike.”

It definitely has our vote. But here’s the best part, they didn’t even have permission from Porsche to create their concept.

A year and a half into their project they received an email from Porsche—and it wasn’t a cease and desist notice. Instead the piston heads received the company’s blessing. Too cool.

Check out their story in the video below.