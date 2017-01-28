Captain America Rides Again in Mercedes-AMG Super Bowl Ad

Peter Fonda’s iconic Captain America biker from the cult film “Easy Rider” may have been born to be wild, but nowadays he’s more of an “Easy Driver.”

Fonda, Mercedes-AMG, and Oscar-winning directors Joel and Ethan Coen teamed up to shoot a humorous commercial for Super Bowl LI.

The big game kicks off next weekend and Mercedes-Benz, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its AMG performance brand this year, will be taking a bow with this commercial nod to biker legends.

The scene is set in a dusty, desert biker bar named “Tiny’s” on the historic Route 66. It’s the kind of joint where locals drink domestic, ride Harley-Davidsons, arm wrestle, and listen to Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” on endless rotation.

The motley crew of bikers are going about their daily routine when a big biker announces that someone has boxed in their hogs. (You can watch an extended version of the spot below.)

In the short, Fonda trades his all-American chopper for a Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster with a 4.0-liter twin turbo V-8 engine. (Not a bad trade if you ask us.)

“The film is a really successful media kick-off into our 50th company anniversary,” said Mercedes-AMG chairman Tobias Moers in a statement. “We are delighted that the new Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster is going to be playing a major role at this year’s football final.”

“Freedom and adventure are the perfect fit for a car that provides the most intensive way ever to experience true driving performance.”

The tagline for the new ad spot is “Built to be Wild” and there’s no doubt about that. Fonda and the gray roadster look pretty badass.

This isn’t he first time the Coen Brothers (“Fargo,” “Big Lebowski,” and “Raising Arizona”) have directed a car commercial for the Super Bowl. Back in 1997 they shot one for the Honda Accord — which is definitely not as cool (though still funny).

The Super Bowl kicks off on February 5 and a 30-second version of the ad will air during the game’s fourth quarter. The Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster goes on sale this summer.