2017 All-Stars Contender: Cadillac XT5

The 2017 Cadillac XT5, which news editor Conner Golden accurately described as “one of the most important redesigns the company has undertaken in quite a while,” is a luxury crossover that replaces the popular SRX. Under the hood, it has a 3.6-liter V-6 that delivers 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In $63,495 Platinum AWD flavor, it also comes well-equipped, boasting features such as Cadillac’s CUE infotainment and navigation system, heated and cooled front seats, 14-speaker Bose audio, surround view camera, lane keep assist, and front automatic braking. The XT5 Cadillac sent us was also fitted with the $2,340 Driver Assist Package that adds adaptive cruise control, automatic collision braking, and automatic park assist.

Other optional items included the $2,095 20-inch wheels, $575 trailering pack, $350 compact spare, and about $1,000 worth of black exterior trim, bringing the total cost of Cadillac’s All-Stars entry to $69,985.

What impression did this well-equipped example leave on our crew?

Contributor Steven Cole Smith found Caddy’s newest crossover “pleasant and practical, in an attractive package.”

“Smooth ride, decent handling, good steering,” noted Detroit Editor Todd Lassa while Senior Editor Kirill Ougarov chimed in with “it will make the Lexus RX et al sweat harder.”

Given the XT5’s importance, did Cadillac do enough to make it an All-Star, or is it merely a good car?