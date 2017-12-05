Cadillac ATS-V, CTS-V Championship Editions Rolling Out

To celebrate its successful first year back in endurance racing, Cadillac is rolling out special versions of the ATS-V and CTS-V. The Championship Editions feature cosmetic upgrades, carbon fiber accents, and more standard creature comforts than traditional models.

Both cars feature a black or white paint job with red mirror caps, in addition to special graphics on the hood, quarter window, and rear spoiler. Carbon fiber can be found on the front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Other standard features include red Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, and red stitching. While the CTS-V feature V-Series 19-inch wheels, the ATS-V has 18-inch wheels.

The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V Championship Edition gets a standard Luxury package which brings along tri-zone climate control, power rear window sunshade, manual rear side-window shades, heated rear outboard seating positions, and a 110-volt power outlet. Options on both models include a performance data and video recorder and a sueded microfiber steering wheel and shifter, depending on the way dealers order the vehicles.

Cadillac will make only 200 Championship Edition models, all destined for North America. Prices for the special 2018 ATS-V start at $72,190 for sedans and $74,390 for coupes. The CTS-V Championship Edition starts at $105,730. Both special edition models start arriving in dealerships this month.

After a 14-year hiatus, Cadillac has made a strong return to endurance racing. The V-Performance DPi-V.R prototype race car earned seven straight wins in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It also nabbed the Manufacturer’s Championship by winning seven of 10 races.