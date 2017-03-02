2017 All-Stars Contender: Cadillac CT6

The 2017 Cadillac CT6 3.0 TT badge may look like a data report or a misprint, but it’s not. This Caddy packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine under its chunky hood that cranks out 404 hp and delivers up to 400 lb-ft of torque. The CT6’s engine is mated to an eight-speed transmission with all-wheel drive.

A base Cadillac CT6 will set you back $53,495, while entry into the twin-turbo V-6-powered Premium Luxury AWD trim requires $68,590; however, our well-equipped tester rang in at $80,085. The roughly $11,500 in options consists of the 34-speaker, $3,700 Bose Panaray system, $3,300 magnetic chassis package (adds magnetic ride control, rear wheel steering, and 20-inch wheels), $3,100 driver assist package (front and rear automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, night vision), $900 comfort package (heated rear seats and cooled front seats), and $495 for the Phantom Gray Metallic paint.

“The CT6 breaks age-old Cadillac stereotypes,” said contributor Basem Wasef after spending some time with the big American sedan, while his compatriot Nelson Ireson found it “comfortable — supremely so in the spacious back seat — and quick, yet refined and high-tech,” before continuing to point out “the CT6 is my favorite new large luxury sedan.” Detroit bureau chief Todd Lassa, meanwhile, found that the “body structure, chassis, weight, and even the engine all are competitive with the Europeans.”

Did those positive thoughts translate into an All-Stars trophy for Cadillac’s new large sedan? Come back on March 11 to find out.