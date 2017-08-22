CTS-V Glacier Edition Celebrates Cadillac’s 115th Anniversary

115 years ago, on August 22, 1902, William Murphy, Lemuel Bowen, and Henry Leland officially created the Cadillac Automobile Company. To celebrate turning 115, Cadillac has released a special edition of the CTS-V, the Glacier Metallic Edition. It costs $103,885, but only 115 will be built, making the Glacier Metallic Edition one extremely rare CTS-V.

For your $103,885, you don’t get any additional power, better handling, or a special interior. You do, however, get exclusive Glacier Metallic paint, a color Cadillac bills as a “smoky light gray.” The rest of the package is made up of a combination of other features and packages already offered on the standard CTS-V.

That includes 19-inch V-Series wheels in Midnight Silver, the Carbon Fiber package, the Luxury Package, the Performance Data Recorder, red Brembo brakes, a panoramic sunroof, and Recaro seats. Plus, it still has that 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that makes 640 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque, as well as the CTS-V’s trick magnetic suspension.

So while this might not be a particularly special special edition, you’re still getting a lot of desirable options in a single package. And while the idea of spending more than $100,000 on a Cadillac might sound ridiculous, it’s still less expensive than a comparably equipped sports sedan from the competition.

In our testing, the CTS-V hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, ran the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds, and pulled 1.01 g on our skidpad. We concluded that “like the Corvette Z06 that donated its heart to the cause, the 2016 CTS-V has crushing performance, undeniable comfort, and a price that undercuts anything in its class by between $10,000-$15,000.”

If you like the color and the options, you’re going to have a hard time finding a sports sedan that can top the CTS-V Glacier Edition, even for that price.