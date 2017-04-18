Buick Velite 5 is a Rebadged Chevrolet Volt for China

At the 2017 Shanghai auto show, Buick introduced the Velite 5, a rebadged Chevrolet Volt made specifically for the Chinese market.

Featuring the same Voltec powertrain as in the Volt that combines two electric motors, a T-shaped lithium-ion battery mounted low, an electronically variable automatic transmission, and a 1.5-liter I-4 that serves as a range extender, Buick says the Velite 5 can travel up to 116 kilometers (72 miles) in EV mode or 768 kilometers (477 miles) with a full charge and a full tank of gas. It’s unclear, however, what standard the automaker is basing its range estimates on. In the EPA cycle, the Chevrolet Volt is rated at 53 miles in EV mode and 420 miles with a full tank of gas and a full charge.

The introduction of the Velite 5 is part of the Buick Blue initiative, which will see the introduction of a full range of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and fully electric vehicles in Buick’s Chinese market lineup over the next two years. Before the Velite 5, Buick introduced the LaCrosse Hybrid last year as the first hybrid electric vehicle in its lineup for its Chinese-market lineup. Available features on the Buick Velite 5 include keyless entry/start, the IntelliLink multimedia interface with Apple CarPlay integration, 4G LTE connectivity, and active safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and high beam assist.