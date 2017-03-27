Chevrolet Volt Coming China as the Buick Velite 5

The second-generation Chevrolet Volt is set to travel to China, but it will be getting a name change during its voyage to the Middle Kingdom. When the Volt arrives “shortly” in the world’s biggest car market, it will be known as the Buick Velite 5, becoming the brands first extended-range electric vehicle (EREV).

GM only provided one rear three quarter shot of the Velite 5, but that’s all we needed to learn this car will essentially be a rebadged second-generation Volt. It uses the same 1.5-liter I-4 engine as the Volt as its range extender, which can charge the liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack and drive the permanent-magnet electric motor. An electronically controlled CVT directs power to the wheels. GM estimates the Velite 5 will have an all-electric driving range of more than 100 km (roughly 62 miles), though it’s unclear by what standard (the Volt has an EPA-estimated EV range of 53 miles). Total range on the Velite 5 is estimated at over 750 km (466 miles).

The Velite 5 arrives on the heels of the Velite plug-in hybrid concept’s debut at the 2016 Guangzhou auto show last November. Though that car was a five-door hatch like the Velite 5, it didn’t look anything like a Chevy Volt. At the time, GM said the Velite concept was part of a mission to advance the new Buick Blue alternative energy strategy, which would include hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid, and EREV models. Perhaps Velite will be the branding we’ll see on all green Chinese-market Buicks going forward.