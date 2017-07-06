Bugatti Displayed 9,404 Horsepower at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Much like Pebble Beach, Villa d’Este, and Amelia Island, the Goodwood Festival of Speed brings some unbelievable cars out of the woodwork. It’s a celebration of everything fast, interesting, and rare, so every automaker was peacocking the greatest cars to ever wear their respective badge. It’s no surprise then that Bugatti was out in full force, parking eight Veyrons and Chirons on the Goodwood stable lawn. Get ready – this is what 9,404 horsepower looks like.

Bugatti Chiron

We’re starting with the latest and greatest, the 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron. This is the next step up from your neighbor’s Veyron, and the power figures reflect that. The same 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 still powers the smooth coupe, now modified with 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft on tap. All-four-wheels manage the power as best they can, directed primarily by the industrial-strength seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Performance eclipses even the mighty Veyron Super Sport, with 0-60 mph arriving in a trivial 2.5 seconds and a top speed limited to 261 mph. Bugatti isn’t forthcoming on the real top speed, but with the right tire, you can expect a figure north of the 280 mph mark.

Befitting the badge, no expense is spared with the Chiron, including the interior. It’s more luxurious than a Bentley, and is as easy to drive as one. As is the case with all the Bugs you see here, the interiors are swathed in acres of leather, milled metal, and carbon fiber.

Bugatti Veyrons Fill the Field

There were three “regular” Veyrons in attendance as well. See the silver and the cream-colored cars? Those are your standard, bargain-basement Veyrons, one of which was the first “pre-series” cars, built in 2005. The 987-hp 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 beats in each one, allowing for a top speed of 253 mph.

The chrome Veyron is one of five Pur Sang cars, named for its “Pure Blood” approach to performance. The distinctive polished aluminum and carbon-fiber exterior is only one part of the package – each Pur Sang dropped 220 pounds compared to the regular Veyrons.

Super Sport and Grand Sport Vitesse

After the Hennessey Venom GT took the “Fastest” title from the regular Veyron, Bugatti injected some Molsheim know-how into a special Super Sport edition. Power jumped up to around 1,200 hp, while weight dropped by 110 pounds. This orange-on-black color scheme hints that this is one of the five World Record Editions, capable of 268 mph.

The other Halloween-colored car is a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse. Think Super Sport, but a little more aire libre. The Grand Sport is the targa-topped, open-roof Veyron, and the Vitesse was the 1,200-hp variant of that. Five years on, the 254-mph Vitesse is still the fastest way to mess up your expensive haircut.

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport ‘Wei Long’

It’s nearly impossible to pick just one, but I have to admit I was a bit giddy when I saw the Wei Long Veyron on the field. This is one of those rare one-off special editions the Veyron became so well known for, especially toward the end of production.

The Wei Long was created for the Chinese market in 2012 to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Dragon, and in that pursuit, wears some sweet bespoke cultural touches inside and out. Like the wonderful Veyron L’Or Blanc from 2011, the Wei Long features some incredible porcelain featurettes, including a dragon motif on the fuel filler cap. In the center of the wheels, a Chinese character contrasts the carmine red wheel accents.

Inside, silk floormats and embroidered headrests are done-up in gorgeous carmine red, creating an incredible white-over-red scheme. There’s only one of these, so I was pleased to see it in person before it was squirreled back to the private collection.