Bugatti Chiron Goes from 0-249 MPH and Back in 42 Seconds

Not that Bugatti needs to prove the Chiron is quick, but when you have a 1,479-hp supercar, you might as well set some records. Recently, the Chiron accelerated to 249 mph and braked back to a standstill in 41.96 seconds, marking a new world record for a production vehicle.

Reaching 249 mph took the Bugatti 32.6 seconds, while braking to 0 mph required just 9.3 seconds. Overall, the Chiron needed just 3.112 kilometers (1.934 miles) to complete the entire test.

To set the record, Bugatti enlisted the help of Juan Pablo Montoya, three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, two-time winner of the Indy 500, and winner of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

“It really was incredible to see that you didn’t need the complex preparations we have to make in racing for the 0-400-0 drive,” said Montoya in a press release.

“With the Chiron, it was all quite easy. Just get in and drive off. Incredible.”

With Montoya behind the wheel, the test run was recorded by SGS-TÜV Saar, a European testing and certification company.

Bugatti says the record run is “the first step” in an even more ambitious goal. In 2018, Bugatti intends to beat the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport’s top speed record of 267.855 mph from back in 2010.

The Chiron packs a 8.0-liter W-16 quad-turbo engine producing 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. It is estimated to hit 60 mph in 2.4 seconds.

Bugatti has sold 300 Chirons so far. Only 500 will be made. Watch the Bugatti Chiron rocket to 249 mph in the video below.