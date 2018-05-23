Bugatti Chiron #100 Departs Molsheim

Bugatti is officially one fifth of the way through the planned 500-car production run of the 1,479-hp festival of automotive excess that is the Chiron. The France-based, Volkswagen-owned purveyor of ultra-high-performance unobtainium announced today that it delivered the 100th Chiron to its happy new owner, who hails from—where else—the Middle East.

As a refresher, that 1,479 hp comes from an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W-16 that also makes 1,180 lb-ft, which comes on at just 2,000 rpm. Shifting duties for the two-seat Chiron are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and power is sent to all four wheels.

The automaker says that the exterior of the car consists entirely of a matte-finished dark blue carbon fiber save for the “Italian red” accents. The wheels are a hue called “mink black,” while the interior is a well-matched red-on-black. According to Bugatti, this specific example separated its Middle Eastern patron from 2.85 million Euros—$3.33 million at today’s exchange rates.

Chiron production began in late 2016 and Bugatti builds 70 cars per year. At that rate, another five and a half years or so will pass before the final Chiron rolls off the line, giving it a roughly seven-year lifespan. That’s comparable to most mass-market automobiles and considerably shorter than the ten years it took Bugatti to finish the 450-car production run of the Veyron.