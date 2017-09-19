BTW 2018 Acura MDX SUV with FWD Starts at $45,175 ICYMI

The 2018 Acura MDX luxury SUV gets a small price bump of $150 bucks over last year’s model—the base FWD model now starts at $45,175.

A loaded MDX with Super Handling-All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) with an Advance Package will now set you back $57,625.

Acura’s MDX features a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that offers 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. The V-6 is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and is available with FWD or AWD.

The hybrid versions offer an extra 31 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque thanks to three electric motors—one up front and two in the rear.

The FWD MDX has an EPA fuel economy rating of 20/27 mpg city/highway, while the SH-AWD averages 19/26 mpg city/highway.

Acura’s best-selling three-row SUV gets a redesigned dual-screen user interface with a new 7-inch touchscreen that is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay friendly.

The four-door MDX gets two new flavor options for 2018 and the base and technology trim models are available in Basque Red, while Advance trims are available in San Marino Red.

Standard tech goodies include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Road Departure Mitigation.

The rest of the prices announced for the 2018 models are as follows:

• MDX (FWD) with Technology Package: $49,575

• MDX (FWD) with Technology and Entertainment Packages: $51,575

• MDX (FWD) with Advance Package: $55,625

• MDX (FWD) with Advance & Entertainment Packages: $57,625

• MDX (SH-AWD): $47,175

• MDX (SH-AWD) with Technology Package: $51,175

• MDX (SH-AWD) with Technology & Entertainment Packages: $53,575.

The 2018 Acura MDX will be available at dealerships starting on September 20.