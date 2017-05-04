A Wedge-Powered 1965 Plymouth Satellite Resurrected as a Birthday Surprise

In the spring of 1964, Jay Passon, 23, returned to his Hazleton, Pennsylvania, home after a four-year stint in the Army. He had been a mechanics specialist at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, responsible for keeping the military vehicles in working order. Not long afterward, he went to a nearby Ford dealership and placed an order for a new British Green 1964 Shelby Cobra equipped with the 427 engine and four-speed manual transmission. It was his dream car and one of the key things that kept him focused during his time in the military.

After four months, Jay visited the Ford dealership to find out the status of his order. He was disappointed to learn the Shelby factory had encountered delays in the production of the Cobra, even more so when the salesperson told him it would be another six to eight months before the Shelby arrived. Waiting a year for the Cobra to be built was out of the question, and he canceled the order.

Jay started doing some research and came up with a second choice. He’d recently read a magazine story about the 1965 Plymouth Satellite with the 426 Street Wedge engine package and decided to order one. He visited two local Chrysler and Plymouth dealerships, but neither wanted to be bothered with ordering high-performance muscle cars. Determined, Jay drove to Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, to visit Maff Motors. There he met owner Tony Maff, Sr., who agreed to place the order.

On November 10, Jay received the phone call he had been waiting for: His new 1965 Plymouth Satellite had arrived. Wasting no time, he made his way to the dealership and remembers it was “love at first sight. The look of the Satellite appealed to me, and I hadn’t even driven it.”

He took delivery the following day. During the drive home, he let the 426 Street Wedge loose. When he looked down at the speedometer, the needle hovering beyond 80 mph, he realized he’d only just put it in Third gear. Amazing! he thought.

Jay is a self-proclaimed lead foot. He says his first time behind the wheel of the Satellite took him to a place where he’d never gone in an automobile. He realized that buying the car was the right choice, even if it had not been the first choice.

Jay drove the Satellite only a short time before putting it in winter hibernation at the end of 1964. When spring arrived, he took it to the Cecil County Dragway and consistently ran quarter-mile times in the high 13-second range on the factory Goodyear Power Cushion tires. Determined to go faster, Jay picked up a set of gently used Atlas Bucron cheater slicks, and the car rewarded him with low-13-second passes.

After one season of drag racing, Jay relegated the Satellite to a less rigorous routine, using it for dates and Sunday cruising. He turned the muscle car into a fair-weather cruiser only driven on nice days and dry pavement. (To this day he says the car has never been rained on.)

In August 1971, his first son, Jeff, was born, and the car was stowed away and rarely driven. By the time Jamie was born in April 1975, the Satellite had turned into an afterthought, as maintaining a family was priority one.

From 1971 to 1978, the Satellite was stored in a dirt-floored barn owned by Jay’s parents. In 1978, the car was moved from the barn (as it had started to fall apart) to a new location a half-block from the Passon residence.

Youngest son Jamie recalls riding his tricycle around the car as a toddler. Several years later, during a family visit, he took notice of the Satellite sitting in the barn. He didn’t give the car much thought. Little did he know that things would change for him and his brother when they reached legal driving age.

In 1990, nearly 12 years after the Satellite had last moved, Jeff approached Jamie with an idea to resurrect their father’s car as a surprise for his upcoming 50th birthday. From June to October, they went over every detail of the car to make sure it looked just as it had when their father picked it up. The brothers were careful not to cross paths with their unsuspecting father while they worked on the car where it was stored, less than a block from the family home.

Bob Mathuse worked with Jay and was instrumental in helping the sons get technical information from their father on how to approach each of the car’s issues as they discovered them, without tipping him off.

The process started out on the wrong foot when they could not open the driver-side door. Jay had hidden the keys, and asking for them would have spoiled the surprise. A coat hanger unlocked the door. Then the door panel was taken off, the lock cylinder removed, and a new pair of keys made. At the end of the day it cost Jamie the last $80 in his wallet.

“It took all the money I’d saved doing odd jobs,” he says. “Since it was for my father, I never gave it a second thought. I wasn’t going to let a locked door stand in our way.”

The locked door turned out to be the least of their worries. “The engine had seized while sitting idle in storage,” Jamie says. Feeling dejected and overwhelmed, they asked each other, “What do we do now?” Overwhelmed, but not defeated, they continued the evaluation of the car.

While going through its contents, the brothers came across an aerosol can of Yield penetrating lubricant in the trunk. (For some unknown reason their father stowed a can of the penetrant in the car.) After doing extensive research on how to free up a seized engine, they put a plan in place to awaken the locked-up 426 Street Wedge.

The Yield was sprayed into each of the eight spark plug holes and left to penetrate overnight. Then WD-40 was sprayed into each of the spark plug holes every day. After spraying the penetrant into each cylinder, Jamie would sit in the driver’s seat with the car in first gear and clutch engaged. Jeff would push him out of the garage, and once the car went over the edge of the gutter, Jamie would let out the clutch. Then he’d get out and they’d push the car back into the garage and repeat the process. They did this about 30 times per day for about a week before the engine finally broke free.

The boys could not have pulled the resurrection off without the help of Louie Mope, who worked alongside them.

In October 1990, the Passon family had a special unveiling for their father’s birthday. With the help of their mother, Joan, and friends Louie Mope and Bob Mathuse, they pulled off the event. Long before Overhaulin’ made it trendy, Jay was tricked into believing someone had broken into the storage area where his Satellite was stored and he needed to go there right away to see the damage. Panicked, Jay darted to the garage, mumbling his fears that the car he’d bought more than 25 years ago had vanished. He soon reached the building and anxiously opened the door, half-expecting to see a clearing of dust where his Satellite had been. Instead, he was shocked by the sight of his Satellite looking factory new again, this time with a red bow on the hood.

“I feel it was meant to be,” Jamie says, recalling the unveiling. “We finished the car literally the day before his birthday.”

The process of reviving the Satellite forever changed Jamie. The time spent researching and performing the actual hands-on work opened his eyes to a world he’d never dabbled in before. Prior to working on his father’s car, he had never been interested in them. After completing the resurrection, he walked away with a new career path.

In 1993, he launched Passon Performance, specializing in hand-built high-performance transmissions. His transmission of choice is the A-833 four-speed, which happens to be the same model originally installed in the Satellite. Jamie is now considered a top expert in the A-833 four-speed manual transmission.

During the photo shoot, Jamie got behind the wheel of his dad’s Satellite and positioned the car as needed. Later, I asked Jay and Jamie about the experience.

“It looked stunning and made me feel like it was 1964 again, and I was looking at it for the first time,” Jay said. “I could not believe it.”

Jamie might have put it best: “Whenever I sit in the car, the smell from the original interior is unlike any other. It’s kind of musty and intoxicating in a good way. Then to drive it during the photo shoot gave me butterflies. As the photo shoot progressed, my father and I stood back, stared at the car for a while, then looked at each other with big smiles on our faces. I said to myself, ‘That’ll be the last car to ever leave our family.’”