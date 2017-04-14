BRM Watches Celebrates Martini Racing Collaboration with Two Limited Edition Chronographs

French watchmaker BRM has teamed up with Martini Racing for a limited run of special chronographs. Keeping in step with BRM’s past and present motorsports collaborations, the new V12-44-MR-01/02 watches wear the signature red, white, and blue Martini Racing livery, incorporating a unique, bold design to the popular BMR V12 lineup.

Essentially, this is a special edition of the BMR V12 chronograph that serves as one of the brand’s most well-known models. Like other V12s, the MR is housed in a 44mm stainless steel case, sandwiched by sapphire crystal on the front and back. Inside, a reliable ETA Valjoux 7753 movement ticks away, providing power to a standard three-register chronograph dial.

Like BRM’s Gulf, Caterham, and Corvette Racing special editions, the Martini livery sits front and center. Aside from the prominent “Martini” logo just under the 12 and a stripe down the center of the dial, the red, white, and blue scheme extends past the dial and onto both the strap and crown.

The Martini BRM is available in either white or navy, and is limited to just 150 units of each color. If you’re interested, get in touch with BRM, as the V12-44-MR goes on sale in June.