Bright-Yellow 2017 Nissan GT-R Donated to Nashville Predators Foundation

Go, team! Nissan donated a 2017 GT-R to support its hometown NHL team, the Nashville Predators, and its charitable foundation, which supports a variety of local charities in Tennessee.

If you want to support a great cause, you can place a bid on the Predzilla GT-R. It’s based on the $109,990 GT-R Premium model and is painted in the NHL team’s official colors and graphics. That would be bright yellow with blue wheels and a matching spoiler.

The supercar still packs a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6 engine that delivers 565 horsepower with 467 lb-ft of torque. Its engine is mated to a six-speed dual clutch transmission.

“This supercar is dedicated to Nashville and Predators fans all over the world. We hope it raises a lot of awareness and funds for the work of the Predators Foundation,” Nissan chief performance officer José Muñoz said in a statement.

Nissan says fans can either text “Nissan” to 52182 or visit www.Nissan.gesture.com to bid. Aside from the hot wheels, the winner also gets two 2017-’18 season tickets and parking pass for the home games.

“The Stanley Cup Playoffs have allowed the Predators Foundation to get a head start on 2017-’18 fundraising, having already raised more than $180,000,” Nashville Predators Foundation chairman Gerry Helper said in a release. “This auction and the money raised through it will allow the Predators Foundation to serve many more charitable and community service organizations that provide valuable service and programs to those in need throughout our community.”