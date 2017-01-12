BREAKING: EPA Accuses FCA of Diesel Emissions Cheating

In a tweet, a Reuters Autos reporter broke word that the EPA was about to accuse Fiat Chrysler of using software that allowed it to cheat on diesel emissions in about 100,000 trucks, which were later announced to be the EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V-6 fitted in the 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500.

U.S. EPA TO ACCUSE FIAT CHRYSLER OF USING SOFTWARE THAT ALLOWED EXCESS DIESEL EMISSIONS IN ABOUT 100,000 U.S. VEHICLES: SOURCES — Bernie Woodall (@berniewoodall) January 12, 2017

UPDATE (via @Reuters): @EPA will accuse @FiatChrysler_NA allowing excess diesel emissions in 100,000 trucks in US. Details in 11 am ET call. — Automotive News (@Automotive_News) January 12, 2017

UPDATE 1: CNBC is reporting that Fiat Chrysler says will contest the EPA’s allegations

BREAKING: Fiat Chrysler says it will contest EPA allegations, believes vehicles meet EPA standards. — CNBC (@CNBC) January 12, 2017

UPDATE 2: Shares of the automaker have been halted after falling 16.1%

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV'S U.S.-LISTED SHARES HALTED FOR NEWS PENDING, LAST TRADED DOWN 16.1 PCT — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaOne) January 12, 2017

Fiat Chrysler plunges on report the EPA will accuse the company of emissions cheating https://t.co/2TnnIXYuR1 pic.twitter.com/oaBxex6csq — Bloomberg Technology (@technology) January 12, 2017

UPDATE 3: The engine Chrysler is accused of having emissions defeat software on is the EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V-6.

UPDATE 4: In a statement released in response to the allegations, FCA said that it is “disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation.” Further, the automaker said that it will be taking its case before the Trump administration and that it “looks forward to the opportunity to meet with the EPA’s enforcement division and representatives of the new administration to demonstrate that FCA US’s emissions control strategies are properly justified and thus are not “defeat devices” under applicable regulations and to resolve this matter expeditiously.”