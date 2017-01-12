/ News / BREAKING: EPA Accuses FCA of Diesel Emissions Cheating
BREAKING: EPA Accuses FCA of Diesel Emissions Cheating

EcoDiesel V-6 in Ram, Jeep Grand Cherokee is the engine in question

In a tweet, a Reuters Autos reporter broke word that the EPA was about to accuse Fiat Chrysler of using software that allowed it to cheat on diesel emissions in about 100,000 trucks, which were later announced to be the EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V-6 fitted in the 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500.

Automotive News followed up with a tweet reporting that details would be announced shortly.

We’ll have more as the story develops.

UPDATE 1: CNBC is reporting that Fiat Chrysler says will contest the EPA’s allegations

UPDATE 2: Shares of the automaker have been halted after falling 16.1%

UPDATE 3: The engine Chrysler is accused of having emissions defeat software on is the EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V-6.

UPDATE 4: In a statement released in response to the allegations, FCA said that it is “disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation.” Further, the automaker said that it will be taking its case before the Trump administration and that it “looks forward to the opportunity to meet with the EPA’s enforcement division and representatives of the new administration to demonstrate that FCA US’s emissions control strategies are properly justified and thus are not “defeat devices” under applicable regulations and to resolve this matter expeditiously.”

