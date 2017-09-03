Brabus Turns Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet into a Rocket 900

Brabus introduced its latest jet-like offering in the aptly named Brabus Rocket 900, and like its other metallic sculptures, this one’s job is pure, unadulterated speed.

Based off the already stupendously powerful Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet, Brabus takes the twin-turbocharged 6.3-liter V-12 engine, enlarges the bore, ups the size of both turbochargers, installs a new exhaust manifold, and a new ECU. This ups the S65’s power from 621 to an eye-watering 887, or as much horsepower as Porsche’s 918 Spyder hypercar.

Yet, it’s the Rocket 900’s torque that is truly astounding. Claimed at achieving 1,106 lb-ft of torque, the Rocket 900 seems to have enough to stop the Earth’s rotation and potentially reverse it. Forgive the hyperbole, but 1,106 lb-ft of torque is truly deserving of it.

Going from 0 to 62 mph takes just 3.9 seconds because the tires can’t seem to find enough grip. Once it finds grip, the Rocket 900 can then go on to a top speed of 217 mph or the same top speed as the sultry and aerodynamic Ferrari LaFerrari. Not bad for a brick without a roof.

Brabus also upgrades the car’s seven-speed automatic transmission, adds a new limited-slip differential, sport exhaust system with ceramic tailpipes, 21-inch wheels (there is a 22-inch wheel available, although we wouldn’t suggest those for all-out speed), a new aerodynamic body kit, and a lowering control module that drops the Rocket 900 more than a half inch closer to the ground.

The interior gets a few choice Brabus upgrades as well, such as aluminum door sill plates, a new illuminated Brabus emblem on the grille, aluminum accents throughout the car, and a remapped digital speedometer to reflect the car’s new top-speed potential.

Brabus hasn’t disclosed the pricing on the Rocket 900 quite yet, but stated that more information will be available at its public debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show which runs from September 14-24.