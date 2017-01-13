Brabus 800 is a Mercedes-AMG G65 with More Oomph

German tuner Brabus is one of our favorite companies. Not because of the canvas it chooses to work on or the horsepower it’s able to develop from relatively small displacement engines. We love them because the company shows no restraint, no thoughts of doing anything but ostentatiousness. Brabus lives to be divisive, and the company’s latest creation—the 800—is no different.

Based on the Mercedes-AMG G65, the Brabus 800 has a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that’s been tuned and tweaked to produce a name-giving 800 horsepower and an astonishing 1,047 lb-ft of torque. Given these performance credentials, the G65 is now able to hit 62 mph in just 4.2 seconds with a limited top speed of 155 mph.

In addition to its tuned V-12 heart, Brabus added an extensive carbon-fiber body kit, which includes the front bumper, hood, fenders, side skirts, door inserts along with a host of other body parts.

Further signifying that this G-Class is special, Brabus added a light bar and a host of Brabus nameplates plastered all over the car. Both the brakes and wheels were upgraded as well to cope with the SUV’s power bump.

Inside, beige suede leather fills the cabin, lining the steering wheel, dash, seat bolsters, gear shifter, and headliner. The gear shifter also has a carbon-fiber frame with a centrally located Brabus 800 nameplate . Moving towards the SUV’s main cabin, the customer optioned the Brabus 800 with an office so they can work on the go and remain in perfect luxury.

If you’re not convinced you need a Brabus 800, then we doubt any of Brabus’ other offerings will be right for you. But for the customer who wants to be seen, make a scene, and arrive like a baller, there’s no better vehicle than a Brabus-tuned vehicle.