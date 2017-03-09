The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen has been a staple of the brand’s lineup for over 40 years. What started out as a lovable and hugely capable utilitarian off-roader, has since morphed into one of the brand’s most ludicrous and rarely used as intended vehicles. You’re more likely to see it cruising up and down Sunset Boulevard than tearing through a rutted, muddy tract.

However, when Mercedes-Benz launched the G500 4×42 based off the G63 6×6, Mercedes finally brought the purpose-built military vehicle back to its roots. Yet, Brabus, the German tuners thought Affalterbach didn’t go far enough, which is how we have the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×42.

Developed as a “cross country” vehicle, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×42 has been tweaked and prodded to provide the driver with not only more oomph, but also the ability to tackle any and all terrain put in their path. With a revised 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×42 generates 542 horsepower and a titanic 590 lb-ft of torque, up from the standard G500 4×42’s 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque.

Underneath the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×42’s massive sheet metal and ladder chassis, Brabus unbolted the massive dual-damper gas bypass suspension setup in favor of custom electronically controlled setup that has individual damper settings including, Comfort, Off-Road, Individual, and Sport. The driver also has the ability to control the suspension’s ride quality of both the front and rear axles, independently.

Thankfully, Brabus kept the massive portal axles and trick off-road tires. What the company further added was enough over-landing kit to take you, and four friends around the world, off-road, and in complete comfort. Twice.

Additions include a full set of LED driving lights on the front fascia, underneath the headlights, a massive light bar at the top of the truck, and two more LED lights facing the rear that can be controlled with a joystick located in the cockpit. There’s also a special, super-secret, possibly stealth fighter “blackout” button that turns all of the interior lighting off. Brabus also added a diamond pattern piece of sheet metal that sits atop the truck’s roof rack, a motorized step to get in and out, and a massive winch.

All the pieces you see before you can be had à la carte or as a turn-key model. For those that already have a G500 4×42, Brabus will be more than happy to turn your off-roader into the zombie apocalypse traverser of your dreams, for the right price. Sadly, Brabus didn’t reveal the Brabus 550 Adventure 4×42’s price, but given all the modifications, you’ll likely be looking at about six figures.