Bowler Bulldog is a Defender Rally Car with a Supercharged Jaguar V-6 Engine

While Bowler’s more ludicrous offerings such as the Nemesis, Hellcat, and EXR have gone the way of the dodo, the company will still sell you some fairly righteous rally trucks based on road-going Land Rovers. The latest of these offerings is called the Bowler Bulldog.

Based off a Land Rover Defender pickup, the Bulldog uses a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel that generates 300 horsepower and 515 lb-ft of torque. Those are good stats, but Bowler wasn’t satisfied and decided to drop in the supercharged V-6 engine out of a Jaguar F-Type into the Defender for some extra fun.

In this guise, the Bowler Bulldog develops about 440 horsepower, and apparently is one of the tightest engine bays you’ll come across from Bowler. And that’s saying something as the company used to stick big V-8s into their cars not too long ago. Inside, almost everything from Land Rover has been stripped out, apart from the dash, which has been modified for rally use. What wasn’t changed was Jaguar’s own gear lever, which is straight out of the donor F-Type.

Awesome? Maybe not.

Here’s the problem. You can’t legally buy a turn-key Bowler Bulldog with the supercharged Jaguar V-6 either in the U.K. or here in the U.S. as the Jaguar engine isn’t on the company’s available list of parts. It was purely a one-off design; although we’re sure if you asked nicely enough and handed over a wad of cash they’d be more than happy to accommodate your request.

For those that want a supercharged Bowler outside of the U.K., what you could do is pick up an old Defender, order every part from Bowler’s catalog, and find a trashed Jaguar F-Type to pull the engine out of. Then it wouldn’t be all that difficult to put it all together to make your own street-legal supercharged V-6 Bowler.