The Boring Company Shows Off Underground Electric Skate

The Boring Company has released photos previewing an electric skate that can transport people at high speeds through a network of underground tunnels.

As the new pictures show, the skates are big enough to carry multiple people and their bikes. A glass enclosure provides passengers with a clear view of the underground tunnel from all angles.

Information about The Boring Company has trickled out slowly in the past few months. In April, the company released a video simulation of its underground tunnel network, and we learned the autonomous sleds can move vehicles underground at speeds of 125 mph. Earlier this month, the company revealed that its underground vehicles can transport vehicles as well as people and goods, and with the help of a vacuum shell, they become Hyperloop Pods that can travel at speeds exceeding 600 mph.

The new company, backed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is already creating its first tunnel, which will run from LAX to Culver City, Santa Monica, Westwood, and Sherman Oaks in California. The company envisions a whole network of tunnels that can reduce congestion in cities across the country, and it’s working to reduce the extremely high costs of tunneling to make this goal a reality. In the future, tunnels can be stacked in practically limitless layers as demand grows for the underground transport system.

Source: The Boring Company via CNBC