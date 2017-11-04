Boost Your 2018 Ford F-150 or Mustang GT to 700 Horsepower with New Roush Supercharger Kit

Want to make almost the same power as a Hellcat in your Ford Mustang? Ford has you covered with a new Roush supercharger for the 5.0-liter V-8. The kit, available through Ford Performance, fits either the 2018 Mustang GT or the V-8-powered 2018 F-150. Better yet, the supercharger does not void the engine’s warranty and the kit comes with its own warranty when installed by Ford.

The Roush supercharger kit is designed to work with the 5.0’s new port and direct injection fuel system and is rated at 700 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque for the Mustang GT and 640 hp and 600 lb-ft for the F-150. That is with 93 octane and 12 psi of boost. On the Mustang, the kit can be installed on either the 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

“Our teams collaborated to create the most highly engineered, tested and performing supercharger kit on the market,” said Jack Roush, chairman of the board of directors at Roush Performance, in a release. “The combination of the 2018 5.0-liter engine and our all-new, fully integrated 2650 supercharger system yields simply incredible, no-compromise performance.”

From the factory, the 5.0-liter V-8 in the Mustang GT produces 460 hp and 420 lb-ft. The kit adds to that an impressive 240 hp and 190 lb-ft of torque. The 5.0 in the F-150 produces 395 hp and 400 lb-ft from the factory, and pumps out an additional 245 hp and 200 lb-ft with the supercharger installed.

The Roush supercharger kit includes all the required installation hardware and an exclusive performance calibration. Expect to see the kit available in early 2018 at Ford dealers, Ford Performance Warehouse Distributors, and Roush dealers. For additional information you can visit Ford Performance Parts.

This is not the first supercharger kit developed by Roush for Ford’s 5.0-liter V-8. In 2015, we saw a Roush Stage 3 supercharger kit developing 670 hp and 545 lb-ft and in 2014 a supercharger kit was said to produce more than 600 hp.