Book a Cadillac for $1,500 a Month in NYC

Cadillac has introduced a new program called Book by Cadillac, a subscription-based service that gives subscribers access to the automaker’s entire lineup. The service is the first from an automaker that offers on-demand access to vehicles and follows Lyft’s announcement that it would also offer a subscription-based pay-as-you-go feature for its autonomous vehicles.

Book by Cadillac will give subscribers on-demand access to the latest Cadillac models. This enables members to have the flexibility to change cars as their needs change, allowing them to get an SUV or crossover when they need utility or a high-performance vehicle for driving through scenic winding roads. Cars are delivered by a concierge to the location specified by the member and vehicles are also exchanged at that point should the member have another vehicle from the program. All vehicle maintenance work will also be performed by Cadillac.

The monthly fee for Book by Cadillac is $1,500 per month, which includes registration, taxes, insurance and maintenance costs. Cadillac also notes the there’s no mileage limit and that there’s no long-term commitment required. A mobile app will allow members to request a vehicle and arrange a pickup location. Vehicles delivered to members are range-topping Platinum trim models ranging from the Escalade and CT6 to the high-performance ATS-V and CTS-V. Cadillac will launch the new service in the New York City area first but it plans to expand it into other regions.