Bollinger Motors Reveals the Custom-Built B1 All-Electric Off-Roader

NEW YORK, New York — Bollinger Motors is a small start-up based in Hobart, New York. Established in 2014, the firm set off to create the world’s first all-electric sport utility truck, purpose built to be an ultimate all-electric off-roader. With the future of the internal combustion engine still in question, Bollinger seeks to fulfill the niche of combing the instant power delivery benefits of electric motors with off-road capability. When four-wheeling, torque is a very good friend to have, especially if it’s supplied almost instantly.

Built on a custom fabricated all-aluminum frame bolstered by a high-strength, low-alloy (HLSA) steel rollover-resistant skeleton, the Bollinger B1 measures in at 150 x 76.5 x 73.5 inches. That makes it just a few shades smaller than a standard Land Rover Defender 90 by about seven inches in every direction.

Upon first glance, it appears like it was designed in Minecraft, taking the expression “two-box” and literally implementing it with the body. For a purpose-built four-by-four, it’s perfectly OK and perfectly functional.

Its simple design lends great visibility of all four corners, a welcome attribute for those on the trail. And it can seat up to four comfortably with up to 95 cubic feet of total cargo capacity. Because there’s no traditional motor up front, it turns into a storage “frunk” and so the space is divided by that compartment and the removal of the rear seats.

The interior is specially lined with polyurethane-coated floor pans. Additionally, all of the on-board instrumentation is water-resistant, allowing for a quick and easy hose-down of the interior if things get dirty. Other than that, the B1’s interior is fairly straightforward with simple gauges, a rather basic three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with a column-mounted shifter.

Featuring two electric motors, one at each axle, the new Bollinger B1 promises a total output of 360 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of twist. Electricity is stored in either a 60 kWh or 100 kwh battery. The 60 kWh unit offers up to 120 miles and 200 miles for the larger unit.

In optimal conditions, Bolllinger says a charge time for the 60 kWh battery from completely dead should only take 45 minutes on a specialized DC fast charger, and seven hours on a traditional 220v Level 2 socket. The 100 kWh box needs 75 minutes on a DC fast charger, and 12 hours on a 22v Level 2.

Because of the lightweight body, the Bollinger B1 only weighs 3,900 pounds in total with the chassis making up only 295 of those. Yet, thanks to its sturdiness and the power of the electric motors, Bollinger claims a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds, a top speed of 127 mph, and a tow and payload capacity of 6,100 pounds. And above all, because there’s a motor at each axle, weight distribution is said to be evenly split, 50/50.

Like most other off-roaders, the Bollinger B1’s wheels sit the furthest at each corners. It’s aided and suspended by hydro-pneumatic, four-wheel independent, self-leveling suspension with disconnectable anti-roll bars. This allows for incredible approach, breakover and, departure angles when needing to maneuver obstacles. The B1 can approach up to 56 degrees, breakover at 33 degrees, and depart at 53 degrees, making it more capable than a Defender 90 (51 degrees approach, 34 degrees breakover, 35 degrees departure). Enabling that is over 10 inches of wheel travel, a wide 68-inch rear track, and grippy LT285/70/R17 all-terrain tires. Bringing things to a stop are 11.75-inch vented, regenerative, four-wheel anti-lock brakes.

Bollinger didn’t say when production is ready as it claims they are in “talks with third-party independent vehicle manufacturers in the U.S.” As of the B1’s reveal, the company says those potential parties are currently studying the market potential and investment costs for proper financial estimates. Bollinger also hopes to learn a thing or two about manufacturing vehicles in an efficient and cost-effective matter as it seeks to produce the B1’s concept.

“While we’ll be announcing pricing and manufacturing targets later this year, the business case for the B1 makes sense at a very realistic and modest production number and at a price point of a nicely equipped sport utility vehicle,” said Robert Bollinger, CEO of Bollinger Motors.

“When you factor in this vehicle’s superiority over the other choices on today’s market, we think we have a winning combination.”

Bollinger says B1 deliveries are scheduled to start within 19 months with the direct-to-consumer sales model. Those interested for the first early wave of 2018 models can place a deposit of $1,000.