Report Says the BMW Z4 to Debut This Summer

It looks like we’ll have to wait just a little longer to see the new BMW Z4 in its production form. Despite rumblings that the roadster would debut at the Geneva Motor Show this week, a source at BMW says the car will instead debut this summer.

Speaking with Automotive News Europe, an unnamed source at BMW revealed the automaker currently plans to debut the roadster at a special event this summer before bringing it to the Paris Motor Show in October.

In mid-February, Toyota released a teaser suggesting the Supra would debut at the Geneva show this week. But Toyota will probably only reveal the GTE-class racing version at the show. We may have to wait until later this month at the New York auto show to see the road-going Supra.

BMW debuted a Z4 concept at Monterey Car Week last summer. Since then, we’ve spotted Z4 prototypes wearing some of design cues from the concept under its camouflage. Like the radical concept, recent prototypes bear a grille with a mesh pattern instead of the slats you typically see in BMW grilles.

When it arrives in the U.S., the BMW Z4 will likely come in two variants: the base sDrive30i and the more powerful M40i. Expect the model to come standard with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, although a six-speed manual may be offered, likely on the base model.