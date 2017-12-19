BMW X7 Three-Row SUV Begins Pre-Production

The first pre-production BMW X7 SUVs have begun rolling off the line at the automaker’s Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant. The production X7 won’t make its official debut until the end of 2018, but these images give us an idea what to expect.

Based on what we can see in the photos, the production X7 won’t look dramatically different from the X7 iPerformance concept that debuted in Frankfurt earlier this year. The headlights are narrow and the dual-kidney grille is tall and upright with a thick chrome surround.

A shot showing the full profile view of the three-row SUV is blurry, but we think it looks like the concept. Another shot shows it will have conventional door handles and mirrors, as expected. An engine bay shot shows what could be BMW’s ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8.

Before BMW can officially take the wraps off, the X7 will undergo more tests and certification to prepare it for mass production. The pre-production cars are headed to development specialists, who will oversee homologation, registration, and testing in extreme climates such as ­­Death Valley or snowy Scandinavia.

The X7 will be Spartanburg’s fifth X model, joining the X3, X4, X5, and X6 when it enters full production sometime next year.