Next BMW X5 to Debut in Late 2018

BMW CEO Harald Krüger confirmed at the company’s Annual General Meeting this week when we will see the next-generation X5. As we suspected, the midsize SUV will debut later this year.

Although Krüger didn’t give a specific launch date, we knew the model was coming soon based on prototypes we’ve seen. From past spy shots, we expect the new BMW X5 will feature a larger double kidney grille as well as updated headlights and taillights. Inside the cabin, expect a new arrangement of the center stack and a shorter gear stalk. We also spotted a prototype for the X5 M with quad-tip tailpipes, although this model will likely arrive after the standard X5.

BMW has been updating many models in its X lineup. It just released the X2 and the new X3, and the second-generation X4 is on its way this summer. Toward the end of the year, the new X7 will enter production. In all, BMW says to expect 20 new or revised models to be released this year.

Krüger also mentioned there would be at least six models in BMW’s 8 Series range. The 8 Series Coupe will launch this year, and BMW will show production versions of the M8 Gran Coupe and 8 Series Gran Coupe next year. The production 8 Series coupe will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.