BMW Will Field 1975 3.0 CSL #25, 1972 Alpina 2002ti at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

In preparation for the 2017 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, BMW revealed it’s dusting off two vintage race cars for use in the popular event. It looks like the beloved 1975 BMW 3.0 CSL #25 will shine in the California sun once again, as will a wickedly cool 1972 Alpina 2002ti.

It’s not just the cars BMW’s touting – former BMW of North America President Ludwig Willisch will wheel the CSL around Laguna Seca a final time. This is at least the third time Willisch has run the CSL at the reunion, following jaunts last year and in 2015.

BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk will wrangle the Alpina. Hooydonk is known for his work on BMW’s lineup in the early 2000s and later, when he took the design helm from Chris Bangle. Now, he operates as the head of design for the entire BMW family, including Mini and Rolls-Royce.

BMW has long remained an integral part of the RMMR, a relationship that culminated in BMW being honored as the featured marquee at last year’s event. This led to a large turnout of classic Bimmers from road and race backgrounds.

The CSL and Alpina make their rounds with dozens of other vintage racers on August 19 and 20.