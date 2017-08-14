New All-Wheel-Drive BMW M5 Teased on Facebook

A new BMW M5 is coming. Anytime that happens, it’s reason to get excited. Since 1985, the M5 has been one of the best-driving sports sedans on the market. But while it’s been powered by a wide variety of engines, including an I-6, a V-8, and a V-10, the M5 has always been rear-wheel drive. This time around, though, BMW’s M division has decided the ultimate 5 Series will be all-wheel drive.

That decision may upset purists, but BMW insists there’s nothing to worry about. The new M5 just makes too much power to stay rear-wheel drive. And you can still hang the tail out if you want to. “The car drives you to the limit without scaring you,” Timo Glock, one of BMW’s factory team drivers promised us. “You can still do much of what you want to do with a rear-wheel-drive car.”

When we got a chance to drive an M5 prototype a few months ago, we were inclined to agree with Glock. While the current M5 is plenty capable, it’s a little too isolated and requires far more skill to drive well than the Mercedes-AMG E63. The prototype we drove felt like it was definitely ready for a rematch with the AMG.

So get excited. The new M5 is coming. The teaser below may be short, but you can expect more next week. Then look for the official reveal next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.