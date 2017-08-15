BMW Roadster Concept Teases Front End Ahead of Pebble Beach

BMW is getting ready to show off a new roadster at this year’s Pebble Beach festivities. The shapely sports car, whose identity is still shrouded in mystery, debuts August 17.

At this point, it’s unclear what this new vehicle is. But it’s likely to be the Z4 successor that shares the same platform as the upcoming Toyota Supra. These cars are expected to feature rear-wheel drive and be built by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria.

August 17th. Pebble Beach. Buckle up. A post shared by BMW (@bmwusa) on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

As previously reported, BMW’s sports car is expected to offer four- and six-cylinder variants for the U.S. Our model will also likely feature a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and possibly a row-your-own option.

The Z4 successor will ditch the complex power retractable hard top in favor of a simpler soft top roof that will help keep weight down.

Judging from the teaser photo, BMW pulled out all the stops on whatever this car is. Dramatic creases on the hood and body, reimagined dual kidney grilles, and oversized wheels should make for a good show car.

Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz is showing off a Maybach concept that is likely to be a convertible version of last year’s stunning Vision 6 concept vehicle.