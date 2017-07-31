BMW Teases New Convertible Concept Ahead of Pebble Beach Debut

BMW and Toyota fans alike have waited eagerly for any updates on the forthcoming Z4/Supra sports car developed jointly by the two automakers. We’ve only seen the sports car in camouflaged, test-mule form as it underwent testing on the Nurburgring, but that might be about to change. Thanks to a teaser from BMW, we’re getting our first glance at an open-air concept the German-Japanese roadster ahead of its debut at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance that might be our first look at the Z4/Supra.

Don’t get too worked up – regardless of what it looks like, it’s still a concept. Still, this might be our first peek at what the two automakers have been working on for a few years now, and will serve as a solid preview of what we can expect to see. Purists hoping for a back-to-basics stripped-down, simplified sports car will likely be disappointed, considering reports have emerged predicting a hybrid powertrain and an automatic transmission as the only drivetrain option.

As much as we hope, there’s also a chance this isn’t a peek at the new Z4. An i8 Spider or 8 Series convertible are likely candidates as well, considering the i8 drop-top has been in development for a while, and the 8 Series convertible was recently spied turning laps on the Nurburgring earlier this month. Look for more information closer to the car’s debut in August.

Additionally, the striking Concept 8 Series BMW showed in May at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will be making its first appearance on North American soil.