BMW iNext EV Teased in New Sketch

In this teaser image, BMW is giving us a glimpse at the design of the iNext electric vehicle due in 2021. At its Annual General Meeting, BMW CEO Harald Krüger presented an initial design concept for the company’s new technology flagship.

There’s not much to tell from this shadowy image, but the vehicle appears to take after the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, which previews the design of future electric cars from the brand. The biggest tipoff is the styling of the windows. However, the vehicle in the sketch appears to take on more of an SUV shape.

In 2016, the automaker announced plans to launch the iNext. Back then, Krüger described it as the company’s “new innovation driver, with autonomous driving, digital connectivity, intelligent lightweight design, a totally new interior and ultimately bringing the next generation of electro-mobility to the road.”

Earlier this year, we learned the iNext will have a range of up to 435 miles. It’s expected to launch with SAE Level 3 autonomous capability, although BMW will upgrade it to Level 4 autonomy as soon as a year later. At this level, drivers can safely take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel. Production of the BMW iNext will take place in Dingolfing, Germany starting in 2021.

By 2025, BMW will expand its lineup to include 25 electrified vehicles, 12 of which will be fully electric. One of these vehicles will be an all-electric X3, which could launch in 2020. BMW previewed this model at the Beijing auto show recently.

BMW says it will present the iNext as a “Vision Vehicle” later this year. We’re assuming this means some sort of concept version in the flesh.