BMW Spied Testing Upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe

One of our favorite quotes comes from the movie “Jurassic Park.” In one scene, Dr. Ian Malcom (played by Jeff Goldblum) tells Jon Hammond (Richard Attenborough), “Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” The same could be said for concept and greenlit-for-production cars.

That’s the situation we have here with the 2 Series Gran Coupe and BMW’s quest to build a unique car for every single person on the planet.

Spied testing for the first time in Germany, the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be based on the next generation 2 Series platform but stretched to fit a second set of doors and its increased wheelbase.

According to our spy photographers, the car is about the same length as the current 2 Series Gran Tourer hatchback. Rumors peg the upcoming 2 Series as a front-wheel drive car, with an option for BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Little can be said about the car’s design as its heavily clad with camouflage and stick-on material to fool photographers and the public. What we can tell is that the upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe takes a very similar shape to a multitude of modern four-door coupes, including the Chevrolet Cruze, the Hyundai Elantra, and Subaru’s Impreza.

The two clues we do get about the car’s overall shape comes at the back in the form of a dual-exit exhaust and a small ducktail spoiler creeping out of the camouflaged trunk, both of which give the car a more sporty appeal—a must for BMW owners around the world.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will probably debut next year, and production of the new 2 Series variant will likely begin in early 2019 as a 2020 model year.

However, until it debuts, we’re still left with the question of why does BMW need another variant of the 2 Series? Wouldn’t this eat away some of its popular 3 Series sales? Maybe life will find a way.