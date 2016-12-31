BMW Reviews History of the 5 Series in New Videos

The New Year’s holiday is usually the time for looking back on the year before us, but it can also be a time when we look back even further. That’s exactly what BMW is doing with its new six-part series on the history of the 5 Series.

As of this writing, BMW has released two videos, each one exploring a different generation of the 5 Series. The first video takes us back to 1972 when the first models came to market. Paul Bracq, BMW’s head of design from 1970-1974, gives an account of how the 5 Series solidified the brand’s new design language for years to come. In the next video, we find out how computer engineering had a big impact on the drivetrain of the second-generation model.

The video series is a good lead-up to the launch of the seventh-generation BMW 5 Series. Bound for U.S. dealerships in February, the 2017 BMW 5 Series receives a host of updates, from more powerful engines to a redesigned chassis and a longer overall body. It also receives gesture control technology and semi-autonomous driving features borrowed from the 7 Series sedan.

Check out the videos below to delve deeper into the history of the BMW 5 Series.