BMW Registers as a Formula E Manufacturer

BMW has announced that it has registered as a Formula E manufacturer for the 2018/2019 season. The automaker’s motorsport division, currently paired with MS Amlin Andretti, will add its own entry for season 5 of Formula E.

BMW i and BMW M will see more involvement in Formula E as it is now part of the BMW Group’s long-term global motorsport strategy. The cooperation with MS Amlin Andretti, which includes sharing resources and working together on engineering, will continue this season as the automaker expands its presence in the first racing series for single-seat electric vehicles. BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt said that planning for its own team, which will enter in season 5, is already in the works. The automaker has also started Formula E powertrain development at its Munich, Germany headquarters.

BMW i vehicles have been used in Formula E since the first season with the i8 serving as the series’ safety car. The i3, on the other hand, is used as the medical car and the “Race Director” car. Recently, the BMW X5 xDrive40e was added as the newest Formula E support car, acting as the rescue and extrication vehicle.