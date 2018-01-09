BMW Reclaims Guinness World Record for Longest Drift with 232.5-Mile Slide

Apparently, world drifting records are very, very important to BMW. The German automaker lost the title it originally set in 2013 to drift-happy hooligans in a Toyota 86 in 2014, the record then standing at an impressive 89.5 miles. To promote the new 2018 BMW M5, original record-setter Johan Schwartz returned to the skidpad, laying down two new world records for drifting.

After eight hours of a continual slide, BMW drives away with the Guinness World Record, now standing at an impressive 232.5 miles of unbroken drifting. This obliterates the previous record by a whopping 143 miles.

Considering the thirsty nature of the M5’s 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, BMW had to specially develop a new mid-drift refueling system for the sedan. The muscle car chassis experts over at Detroit Speed were tapped for the custom rig, resulting in a dry-break system much like you would find on a race car. To facilitate the refills, Matt Butts from Detroit Speed leveraged himself out the rear window of a last-gen M5, filling the record car on five separate occasions.

As an added bonus, BMW also claims the record for longest twin vehicle drift, covering 49.25 miles in one hour.