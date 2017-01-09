BMW Prices 530e iPerformance and M550i xDrive

The BMW 530e iPerformance and M550i xDrive were presented to the press at the 2017 Detroit auto show. Both models were officially shown two weeks ago, but the unveiling in Detroit finally brought price tags to the German luxury sedans that will surely entice buyers.

According to BMW, the 2018 530e iPerformance starts at $52,305 including destination and handling. Adding BMW’s all-wheel drive xDrive tacks on an additional $2,300 to the base’s starting price. Moving to the more performance oriented M550i xDrive moves the price bracket up, heavily. Starting at $73,095, including destination and handling, the M550i xDrive is one of the most expensive 5 Series BMWs the company builds, only second to the M5.

The base 530i starts at $51,200, ratcheting up to $58,750 for the 540i xDrive and beyond with both options mentioned above. For owners looking for more personal choices, adding options to any 5 Series will obviously add to the car’s price tags.

The standard BMW 5 Series sedans will reach dealerships on February 11, 2017, but the 530e iPerformance and M550 begin to matriculate later this spring.