BMW Previews X2 Compact Crossover with Camouflaged Test Mule

If you got an angry bug in your rug over the front-wheel-drive BMW X1, don’t think things are going to get better. Following a few leaks earlier this week, BMW released photos of a camouflaged X2 test mule, previewing the upcoming front-wheel-drive compact crossover.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, including BMW fans. Since the early part of the decade, BMW has gradually made a shift in focus from enthusiasts to consumer, a move that saw a large glut of new models from BMW to fill what it perceived as niches in the industry.

Now, it looks like buyers will have their pick of two different flavors of compact crossover. Not much is known about the forthcoming X2, but if the test mule and the concept from last year are anything to go by, it will look sharper and more BMW-ish than the homely X1.

Underneath that fancy camouflage likely beats a choice of two different four-cylinders. If this proves to be true, power will range between 180 and 240 hp. BMW’s famed M division will likely get involved as well, providing an M Sport or M Performance package for the little high-rider.

Check out the BMW X2 in the photo gallery above and below.