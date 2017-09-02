BMW Owner Swaps E30 M3 Engine for Skyline Power

There are many automotive purists in the world. They believe that special cars should remain stock in perpetuity. Nothing should ever change and if you do change something on an original, highly sought after car, you should be drawn and quartered.

However, there are those of us car lovers who could care less about original condition. All we want is to have fun, and the owner of this very special E30 M3 is definitely having fun.

Originally fitted with a plucky naturally aspirated four-cylinder, the Bavarian automobile received a new heart courtesy of Japan. It now features a straight six-cylinder RB26DETT engine plucked out of an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R and sounds absolutely bananas.

The engine has been fooled around with as it no longer has twin turbochargers, rather one has been removed and the other replaced with a larger Borg Warner EFR 7064 T4 Twin-Scroll unit.

As such, the E30 M3 GT-R produces 408 horsepower and 386 lb-ft of torque, at the rear wheels. That amount of power, for a car that weighs barely 2,500 pounds, is more than enough, as you can see as the owner hot laps the car around the Nurburgring.

From the video below, all you hear is the car’s glorious sounding straight six engine, and its massive turbocharger spooling up, which honestly sounds like a very pissed-off squirrel being sucked into the turbine.

Our only wish is that the video was slightly longer as we could listen to this all day, every day, especially after our own experience with a R32 GT-R last year.

Hopefully the sound of this particular E30 M3 will convince those haters that having fun is just as cool as having a pristine car sitting in the garage.