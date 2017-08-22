BMW M8 Convertible Caught Testing in Germany

We have yet to see either the upcoming BMW 8 Series or the related M8 performance model in production guise, but the Bavarian automaker is already hard at work on another 8 Series variant: the BMW M8 convertible. A prototype for the M8 drop-top was spotted near the Nürburgring wearing big wheels, big brakes, and telltale quad exhaust tips.
From the front, the M8 convertible looks a lot like the coupe version BMW has been teasing, sporting a camouflaged front fascia with similarly large intake openings. Exactly what engine those intakes feed remains a mystery, but it could be a variant of BMW’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8.
The 2018 BMW M5 was revealed this week with an updated version of that engine producing 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That sounds like enough power for an M8, but even more has been rumored – up to 650 hp, some say. Of course, it’s also possible BMW will drop a version of its twin-turbo 6.6-liter V-12 in the M8.
Little else is known about the BMW M8, but if it looks anything like the Concept 8 Series, it should be absolutely gorgeous. The production 8 Series is expected to debut in 2018, with the M8 coupe and drop-top model to follow.
Photo source: CarPix
