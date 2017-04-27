BMW M550d xDrive Gets 400-Horsepower Quad-Turbo Diesel I-6

Sometimes life just isn’t fair. BMW’s announcement of a new M550d xDrive high-performance diesel model is one such example. The latest in the M Performance lineup packs a quad-turbo 3.0-liter diesel I-6 that BMW claims is the most powerful diesel six-cylinder in the passenger car world at 400 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. To make it even more tempting, the M550d also comes as a wagon – just not for the U.S.

The BMW M550d xDrive is available in Europe as either a sedan or wagon and comes with an M sports suspension, Integral Active Steering, dark chrome M Performance exhaust tips, M aerodynamics package, and M sports brakes with blue metallic calipers as standard.

The side mirrors, dual kidney grille frames, front valance trim, and fender vents are finished in Cerium Gray. The M550d xDrive rides on a staggered set of 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/40 front and 275/35 rear tires.

The M550d’s 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six uses four multi-stage turbochargers to produce its 400 hp and 560 lb-ft, which is up 135 hp and 103 lb-ft from the diesel powerplant in the Euro-spec 530d and 19 hp and 14 lb-ft from the previous triple-turbo M550d.

The quad-turbo engine is coupled to an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. If the engine sounds familiar it’s because it’s the same one found in the 750d, which means it should be able to move a smaller 5 Series with ease.

As enticing as a quad-turbo diesel 5 Series sounds (especially in wagon form), a BMW rep confirmed to us that the M550d xDrive will not be coming to the U.S. Again, sometimes life just isn’t fair.