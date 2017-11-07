BMW Introduces Special Edition M3 CS

BMW introduced the F80 generation M3 in 2014, and while the car was competitive then, the world’s automakers have been quickly rendering the German super-saloon inert. Mercedes-AMG, Alfa Romeo, Cadillac, and Audi have all been hard at work crafting more capable and powerful competitors that have left the BMW in the dust.

To counter that rising performance tide, BMW has introduced the M3 CS, a faster, lighter, stronger M3 that has its sights set on mauling its prey.

For the M3 CS, BMW drastically reduced the car’s overall weight by over 110 pounds. This is thanks to a carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof, as well as CFRP Gurney Flap and rear diffusor.

Additionally, other light-weight parts include lighter axles, springs, forged aluminum wheels, BMW M compound brakes, and a carbon-fiber front splitter.

Light-weighting, however, isn’t the only place BMW’s M Performance division upgraded the car from standard as power has also been increased. BMW’s stock M3 comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine that generates 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.

Upgrading the sports saloon with the Competition Package ups the power by 19 horses, bringing the grand total to 444 horsepower. The new M3 CS adds even more horses. With a retuned engine, the M3 CS now makes 453 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. Zero-60 mph now takes just 3.7 seconds, and the car comes with an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph, which is 19 mph faster than standard.

The new BMW M3 CS also comes with a unique M Sports exhaust system with “CS-specific sound tuning,” which apparently keeps the distinctive inline 6-cylinder rasp that the car’s are known for, but adds a more guttural component.

Additionally, the car will sport an exclusive interior design highlight with Alcantara and two-tone leather in Silverstone/Black.

Production of the super-saloon will be capped worldwide to just 1,200 units, with 550 units slated for U.S. delivery.

It will be available to order in the U.S. in May and pricing won’t be available until the launch date draws closer.